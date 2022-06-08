Prior was -5068K

Gasoline -812K vs +1075K expected

Distillates +2592K vs +1060K expected

Cushing -1593K vs +256K prior

API data released late yesterday:

Crude +1845K

Gasoline +1821K

Distillates vs +3376K

Cushing vs -1839K

There is a bit of evidence of some loosening in the crude market here but it's one week of data. Gasoline remains extremely tight with inventories 10% below the long-term average.

WTI crude oil had traded as high as $121.37 after UAE's minister warned about dwindling global spare capacity but later gave it almost all back and is up 40 cents to $119.72.