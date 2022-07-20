  • Prior was 3254K
  • Gasoline stocks +3498K vs +71K exp
  • Distillates stocks -1295K vs +1169K
  • Refinery utilization -1.2% vs +0.2% exp

This is more-bullish than the API data late yesterday but  crude oil  is at the lows of the day at $102.00.

WTI Crude oil

API data late yesterday:

  • Crude +1860K
  • Gasoline +1290K
  • Distillates -2153K

The SPR drew down another 5 million barrels. I think the market is focused on poor implied demand for US gasoline with this report. There was a thought it was skewed much lower by a US holiday in last week's data but it didn't bounce much in this report.

US gasoline demand