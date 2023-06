Prior was -451K

Gasoline +2108K vs +316K expected

Distillates +2123 vs +1208K expected

Refinery utilization -2.1% vs +0.1% expected

SPR draw of 1.9 million barrels

Private oil inventories released late yesterday:

Crude +1024K

Gasoline +2075K

Distillates +1394K

Brent crude oil was trading up 69-cents to $74.98 ahead of the release while WTI traded at $69.95. It briefly turned negative on the day after the release.