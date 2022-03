Prior was -2597K

Gasoline -1400K vs -2105K expected

Distillates -5200K vs -1914K expected

Cushing -585K vs -972K prior

API data released late yesterday:

Crude +2811K

Gasoline -1988K

Distillates -5485K

Cushing -367K

Gasoline demand is up 7.5% from a year ago and inventories in the US SPR were down by 2.5 million barrels week over week.

WTI crude oil was trading at $117.42 just ahead of the report and up to $118.42 afterwards as the huge volatility in crude continues.