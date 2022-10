Prior was -1725K

Gasoline -1478K vs -805K expected

Distillates +170K vs -1138K expected

Refinery utilization -0.6% vs +0.3% expected

SPR draw of 3.4m vs -3.4m expected

Implied oil demand 20.587m vs 20.761m prior

Gasoline implied demand +252k bpd

API data released late yesterday:

Oil +4520K

Gasoline -2278K

Distillates +635K

WTI crude oil is having a solid day today, up $1.50 to $86.84 and is largely unchanged after the data.