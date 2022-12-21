Prior was +10.231K

Gasoline +2530K vs +2140K expected

Distillates -242K vs +336K expected

Refinery utilization vs -0.1% expected

SPR -3.7m barrels

Implied demand 20.924 mbpd

Private data released late yesterday offers a hint on how expectations shifted late:

Oil -3069K

Gasoline +4510K

Distillates +830K

The US has done a remarkable job ramping up product supplies to thwart what looked to be a problematic winter shortage but the oil side could get interesting next year again as SPR sales finally end (and buying begins).

WTI rose on the headlines.