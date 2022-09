Prior was -3326K

Gasoline +333K vs -1667K expected

Distillates +95K vs +530K expected

Refinery utilization -1.8% vs -0.8% expected

Implied gasoline demand 8.73m vs 8.591m last week

SPR draw of 7.5m vs 3.1m prior (-7.5m expected)

Some of this was hinted at in the API report late yesterday but it's still a much bigger build than anticipated. Interestingly, the oil market isn't taking it too badly.