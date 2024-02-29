Prior 201K; revised to 202K

Four-week moving average 212.50K vs 215.25K prior

Continuing claims 1.905m vs 1.862m prior

The headline figure doesn't deviate much from the recent trend, so this will keep the status quo for now. Looking at the details, the advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.3% for the week ending 17 February. Meanwhile, the largest increases in initial claims were in Oklahoma (+1,802), Ohio (+915), Tennessee (+490), Iowa (+387), and District of Columbia (+198).