Prior was +1142K

Gasoline -2422K vs -430K expected

Distillates -2892K vs -69K expected

Refinery utilization -3.0% vs -0.8% expected

SPR draw 4.6m vs 6.9m prior

Implied gasoline demand 8.8m vs 8.33m last week

Overall implied demand +1.832 mbpd

API date from late yesterday:

Crude +4150K

Gasoline -1048K

Distillates +438K

Oil is back on the march higher on this surprise draw. I'm looking forward to July demand data at the end of this week, it will show whether there really was demand destruction at the peak of oil/gasoline prices or whether the implied demand survey is broken.