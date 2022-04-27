Wholesale inventories
US wholesale inventories for March 2022
  • Prior month 2.6% revised from 2.5%
  • US wholesale inventories advanced for the month of March rises by 2.3% versus 15% estimate
  • retail inventories ex autos +2.3%
  • year on year wholesale inventories are up 21.5% versus March 2021
  • retail inventories were up 11% year on year. The prior month was revised up 1.5% from previously reported lost 1.3%

The MoM changes of the Wholesale inventories are getting out of the mud from the supply chain issues. They have seen increases of 0.8% since July 2021 and have been above 0.0% MoM since November 2020.

The problem is the China lockdown should start to impact supply chains once again, depleting some inventories on a delayed basis. Supply chain, Ukraine war, tight labor markets are all big contributors to the US  inflation  puzzle that the Fed is facing. The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at least over the next 2 meetings as they work toward neutral policy deemed to be 2% to 2.5%.

