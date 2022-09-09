- Prior month for wholesale sales +1.8%. Wholesale inventories +1.9%
- wholesale sales for July -1.4% vs. +1.4% estimate
- wholesale inventories for July 0.6% vs. 0.8% estimate
- the wholesale sales are not adjusted for prices.
- Wholesale sales were up 15.3% from the revised July 2021 level
- total inventories were up 25% from the revised July 2021 level
- the inventory to sales ratio came in at 1.29 up sharply from the July 2021 ratio of 1.19 as inventories are replenished over the last year,
Looking at the inventory to sales ratio, the replenishment of the inventories has move back into the pre-pandemic levels between about 1.24 to 1.39. If sales decrease in inventories continue to rise, that would be good news for inflationary pressures.
/Inflation