While I was busy sorting through the NZ CPI dog's breakfast (read the ps.) US political reports came through:
New sanctions on Iran:
- against missile and drone program
- against entities supporting Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp. (IRGC)
- against Defense Ministry
More:
White House National Security adviser Jake Sullivan:
- We continue to work through the Department of Defense and U.S. Central Command to further strengthen and expand the successful integration of air and missile defense and early warning systems across the Middle East to further
- These new sanctions and other measures will continue a steady drumbeat of pressure to contain and degrade Iran’s military capacity and effectiveness and confront the full range of its problematic behaviors