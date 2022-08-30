Yields are moving to new session highs and stocks are moving to new session lows after the better-than-expected data. Consumer confidence was stronger than expectations as was the JOLTs job report. The BLS will release their monthly employment statistics on Friday with expectations of job gains at 295K after the oversized gain of 528K last month.

A snapshot of the US stock market shows declines across the board and trading at new session lows:

Looking around the forex market the USD is moving back to the upside and declines from earlier today are being erased. The AUDUSD and NZDUSD have nearly completed an up and down lap. The EURUSD is back testing the 200 hour MA. The GBPUSD is testing the low from yesterday and also the lowest level since the start of the pandemic.