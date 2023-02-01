As the presser continues, the squeeze continues in bond prices and in stock prices. Chair Powell started off more hawkish but as he went along he seemed more confident that inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term and the potential to move back down. Nevertheless, he is still intent on killing inflation. He does not want to not finish the job. The markets are also just more convinced that the wheels are in motion as job growth slows and inflation pressures ease ahead and then congruent with that job situation.

On Friday, the US employment report has the opportunity to confirm a softer jobs situation.The ADP did that earlier today. The JOLTs job openings did not.

In the US debt market,yields reacted positively with prices moving higher/yields moving lower:

two year 4.118%, -8.4 basis points

five year 3.508% -12.7 basis points

10 year 3.407% -12.2 basis points

30 year 3.557% -10.3 basis points

Meanwhile in the stock market Stock Market A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still don A stock or equity market is defined as the aggregation of buyers and sellers of stocks, which reflect ownership claims on businesses.These may also include securities listed on a public stock exchange, as well as stock that is only traded privately. Common examples of this include shares of private companies that are sold to investors through equity crowdfunding platforms.Unlike the past, the stock market has grown to include a more mature retail market, though nearly all investment is still don Read this Term, the lower yields are pushing up stock prices especially in the NASDAQ index.That index is now up 233 points or 1.96%.

For the S&P index it is also higher by near 1.25% and comfortably above the 4100 level. That Looking at the daily chart of the S&P index, the next target comes in at 4155.10. That is the 50% midpoint of the move down from the January 2022 high.