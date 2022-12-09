The USD is making a run to the downside against all the major currencies. The moves are taking the greenback through the lows from yesterday vs all the major currencies:
- EURUSD: The EURUSD moved above the high price from yesterday at 1.05644. The price is trading up to 1.0578 so far. The Monday high trade reach 1.0594. That was the highest level going back to June 29. On the topside, the 1.0615 to 1.0640 is the next key upside target.
- GBPUSD . The GBPUSD moved above its high from yesterday at 1.22463. The move to the upside is also extending above the 61.8% of the move down from the Monday high at 1.22525. The high from Wednesday reached 1.22685. That is the next target. The price moved back above the 100 hour MA yesterday. That tilted the bias back to the upside. The 100 hour moving average comes in at 1.2206.
- USDJPY: The USDJPY fell below its 100 hour moving average 136.457. That tilted the bias to the downside. Yesterday, the 100 hour moving average held support. Breaking below is more bearish. That MA now close risk for sellers. The next target is between 135.81 and 136.009
- AUDUSD : The AUDUSD moved above a swing area between 0.6778 and 0.6782. That has opened the upside and put the AUDUSD price into the high extreme from last week and earlier this week. That area comes between 0.6778 and 0.68504.
- NZDUSD moves above swing area between 0.6379 to 0.6389 ad looks toward topside channel trend line at 0.6410.