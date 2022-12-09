The USD is making a run to the downside against all the major currencies. The moves are taking the greenback through the lows from yesterday vs all the major currencies:

  • EURUSD: The EURUSD moved above the high price from yesterday at 1.05644. The price is trading up to 1.0578 so far. The Monday high trade reach 1.0594. That was the highest level going back to June 29. On the topside, the 1.0615 to 1.0640 is the next key upside target.
EURUSD
EURUSD above the swing area and looks toward week high
GBPUSD
GBPUSD runs from 100 hour MA
  • USDJPY: The USDJPY fell below its 100 hour moving average 136.457. That tilted the bias to the downside. Yesterday, the 100 hour moving average held support. Breaking below is more bearish. That MA now close risk for sellers. The next target is between 135.81 and 136.009
USDJPY
USDJPY falls toward swing area
AUDUSD
AUDUSD break above swing area.
  • NZDUSD moves above swing area between 0.6379 to 0.6389 ad looks toward topside channel trend line at 0.6410.
NZDUSD
NZDUSD breaks higher