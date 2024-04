Monday's moves for the US dollar are extending during Asia morning trade with moves lower for AUD, NZD, EUR, GBP, CAD, CHF, and the yen just a little.

AUD/USD to a 5 month low

EUR/USD to a 5 month low

GBP/USD to a 5 month low

NZD/USD is at its lowest since November

JPY is, of course, still around 34 year lows

Apart from what has already been posted there is no fresh news. San Fran Fed head Daly acknowledged the inevitable: