The USD had given some of its Thursday gains back during the US afternoon but its since ticked just a little higher.

 EUR  ,  GBP  , AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF are all down a few points since 4pm NY time.

Yen is a more notable loser, USD/JPY is back above 103.75:

usdyen 06 May 2022

Oil and gold are also trading down.

Apart from what has already been posted there is no other relevant news nor data. Its been a wild volatile ride since Thursday in Europe dawned, we don't really need a narrative to 'explain' these moves during the Asia morning. More of the same:

  • Wednesday post FOMC - "Oh, the Fed is not hawkish"
  • Thursday - "Yes, they are"

Its best to date a view point you are trading. Not marry it.