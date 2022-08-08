A snippet from RaboBank on the euro and USD.

Analysts at the bank are expected 1.01 on EUR/USD to remain as support but see a drop under parity again in the next 3 months (it's a one to three months view). under parity will require:

USD strength will likely have to be complemented with another bout of fresh EUR negative news

And, further out:

the value of the USD is likely to remain firm until the environment for risky currencies improves. This suggests scope for a firm USD well into 2023

EUR/USD daily: