It's extraordinarily rare to have oil down 7.5% and the Canadian dollar flat on the day but that is what's unfolding today.

The rout in oil is a bit of a mystery but likely ties back to fears of recession and China lockdowns. It's been a volatile trade in the last month and the loonie has tracked it tightly. At times the loonie has been able to outperform on rising natural gas prices but that's not the case today as natty has reversed to fall 2.2%.

US yields are falling and the 2s/10s yield curve inversion has exceeded the April extreme of -6.5 bps. Tomorrow is the inflation report but there's a growing confidence it will represent the peak of the cycle as growth slows sharply.

For USD/CAD in the bigger picture, the pair has repeatedly tried to break above 1.3000 without any lasting success.

If oil keeps falling and the global economy struggles, a break higher is inevitable.