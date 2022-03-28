Nearly all of last week's $10 oil gain has been wiped out in a sharp move lower. WTI is down $8 and trading at $105.55.
I think that drop dooms any chance for a near-term push to re-test $130. Instead, it highlights a likely path of consolidation in the $95-$115 range.
The catalyst for the decline in oil today is the lockdown in Shanghai and fear that demand will drop in China due to outbreaks of omicron. Globally, growth is also at risk from rising inflation and borrowing rates.
The loonie hasn't traded in lockstep with oil for much of this cycle. That partly reflects the inability to get investments approved or financing in Canada due to ESG. However the pair is also snapping back today after nine days of declines.
"I would be cautious here. A close below 1.2500 would be the lowest this year but there's a cluster of support in the USD/CAD chart nearby and it's oversold on any short-term metric with the daily RSI at 36. I would much rather sell at 1.2600-1.2650 then chase this move further. Shorts would be wise to take a bit off the table."
Eventually, both CAD and oil remain fundamental longs. Here's a look at the latest US oil inventory data from CIBC:
We're now weeks away from summer driving season, which I expect to be very busy. Eventually, the US SPR will run out of barrels to keep the market supplied without prices jumping. And I don't believe OPEC has as much spare capacity as touted.