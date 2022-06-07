USDCAD has 8 straight days of lower lows

The USDCAD USD/CAD The USD/CAD is the currency pair encompassing the dollar of the United States of America (symbol $, code USD), and the Canadian dollar of Canada (symbol $ code CAD). The pair's exchange rate indicates how many Canadian dollars are needed in order to purchase one US dollar. For example, when the USD/CAD is trading at 1.3500, it means 1 US dollar is equivalent to 1.35 Canadian dollars. The US dollar (USD) is the world's most traded currency, whilst the Canadian dollar (CAD) is the world's seventh most traded currency. The United States and Canada are geographical neighbors, and as a result there is a lot of trade between the two countries. Thus, there is often decent volatility and low spreads for the USD/CAD, typically between 1 and 3 pips on most foreign exchange brokers. Factors Influencing the USD/CADThere are a number of important economic or news releases that can affect the USD/CAD. This includes among others, Non-Farm Payroll data for the US that are released on the first Friday of each month. Such metrics tell us whether employment is rising or falling, while the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Canada or the US, measure the total value of all goods and services produced by the country. In addition, the USD/CAD is known as a "Commodity Pair", as Canada possesses large amounts of natural resources, specifically oil, which is its most traded commodity. As a result, it's important for long term speculators of USD/CAD to keep a close eye on crude oil developments due to the strong negative correlation. Read this Term started the trading day today with a move to the upside. That move saw the price of the pair break above its 100 hour moving average on 2 separate occasions.

Looking at the hourly chart, last Thursday, the price briefly moved above the 100 hour moving average only to rotate back to the downside within the same hourly bar. You would need to go back to May 26th for the last time the price of the USDCAD traded more comfortably above the 100 hour moving average. Those breaks were bullish but the failures led to disappointment from the buyers, and they reversed the price action to the downside.

The move back to the downside has taken the price below the Friday low at 1.25497, but has stayed above the low from yesterday's trade at 1.25344.

Stay above the low from yesterday significant. Over the last 8 trading days, there have been lower lows on each of the days. Today, that is not the case at least so far.

So although if I were to have a bias preference, the sellers which is still be in control after the failures above the 100 hour moving average. However, it is also important to realize at if the price cannot get below the prior low, there could be some cracks in the bearish bias that leads to a rebound. All bets are off however if we do get back below the 1.25344 level.