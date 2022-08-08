Credit Agricole CIB Research highlights the latest updates on positioning in G10 FX.

"The USD remains the biggest long in the G10 FX at present after fresh buying last week, predominantly driven by Crédit Agricole CIB flows. Our FX flow data points at corporates and real money investors inflows, as well as banks and hedge funds outflows," CACIB notes.

"The AUD has moved to the biggest short in the G10 FX space following extra selling interest last week, predominantly driven by IMM flows. Our FX flow data points at banks, corporates and hedge funds inflows, as well as real money investors outflows," CACIB adds.

