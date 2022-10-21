I don't think much else needs to be said at this point. The lack of any intervention signals from Japan officials today is seeing USD/JPY buyers whet their appetite for a push higher. The pair is now up nearly 1% to 151.50 levels, reaching fresh highs in 32 years.

As mentioned earlier, there's a long way to go before the 1990 highs at 160.40 so that leaves plenty of room to roam to the upside. The only thing to be wary about is intervention play. But as the fundamentals remain unchanged, the MOF and BOJ themselves have to be wary as every attempt that they will set out from here will lose effectiveness over time.