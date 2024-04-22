USD/JPY is in the intervention-danger zone. The pair is up 20 pips to 154.85, which is a fresh 34-year high.
The market is eagerly watching to see whether the Japanese Ministry of Finance intervenes to protect 155.00, which is just 15 pips away.
