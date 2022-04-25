A perfect storm for USD/JPY weakness is a decline in yields and a stocks. That's exactly what is unfolding.

US 2-year yields are now down 13 bps to 2.58% while the S&P 500 is down 32 points but bouncing all over the place.

The USD/JPY hourly chart shows the latest downtick but also highlights nearby support. I would have thought that the risk mood today would lead to a stronger challenge of the downside, especially with highly overbought indications in USD/JPY but there's still some breathing room.