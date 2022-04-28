USDJPY M1 28-04

We're finally here and it didn't take long after the BOJ policy decision earlier. As outlined here, the fact that the BOJ is wanting to play a dangerous game in trying to maintain yield curve control is a big negative factor for the currency.

And from a technical perspective, there isn't much stopping a further breakdown in the yen if it weakens past 130.00 against the dollar. The next key  resistance level  for USD/JPY stands at the 2002 highs near 135.00.

It's all working out for the dollar at the moment today. A jolt in USD/JPY is a big reason, adding to the plunge in the Chinese yuan here.