Core measures of CPI rose also. The Bank of Japan holds the view that current inflation levels are only transitory.

USD/JPY is tracking sideways above 135.80. It hits its highest this month on Thursday (US time) on the barrage of Fed speakers. I won't say they are hawkish, given that US inflation is skyrocketing and Fed funds are laughably low, but they were not dovish.