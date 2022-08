Morning trade in Asia is well and truly underway. Its just after 9.30am in Tokto and 8.30 in Singapore and Hong Kong.

USD/JPY is making new lows for its post-FOMC sell-off. Its dropped hard, again, to lows under 130.75.

The great unwind if the easy long USD/JPY trade continues!

Meanwhile, EUR/USD is on approach to 1.0300. GBP is higher against the USD also .

USD/JPY update, roller coaster edition: