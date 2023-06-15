A big jump for USD/JPY as Asia responds to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) 'pause' decision on Wednesday (accompanied by a more hawkish than expected dot plot):
We had data from Japan earlier but there is no fresh news to catalyze the move.
