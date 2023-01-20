There isn't much in terms of headlines driving the move but perhaps the bond market is one that is worth paying attention to with 10-year Treasury yields now up 3.8 bps to 3.431%, sitting at the highs for the day. That is underpinning yen pairs at the moment, with USD/JPY in particular moving back up to retest its 200-hour moving average (blue line):

Other major currencies are still sitting within their earlier ranges, so this is very much just a yen move for the time being.

Keep below the 200-hour moving average and the near-term bias stays more neutral but push back above and buyers will capture some form of near-term control at least. That said, there are bigger resistance levels to contend with as highlighted here.

The post-BOJ volatility is still something that traders are dealing with and we have BOJ governor Kuroda (alongside ECB president Lagarde) speaking in a panel at Davos coming up.