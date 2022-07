The news overnight was the rate hike from the US Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Powell's presser following:

Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Powell hints at slower pace of rate hikes

Its been pretty much one way traffic for yen crosses since then, lower:

There is no fresh news crossing. The Bank of Japan is in buying unlimited JGBs 5 to 10yrs, but they always are (since April anyway)