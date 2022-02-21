I keep posting this map because it's critical when talking about the regions. Separatists don't control all of Donetsk or Luhansk. The base case was always that Russia would only recognize the separatist-controlled regions and a report from appears to confirm that.

Donbas map 1

Though if there are any Russian speakers out there, I'd be grateful for a translation to confirm the report from The Bell (see below).

The Bell

So far I'm told this cities the deputy head of the Russian Federation Council (upper chamber of parliament). They're due to put the rubber stamp on Putin's decree tomorrow.

Update: Evidently the reports is from Tass, which is certainly reputable by Russian standards.

   Bitcoin  is down 4.3% today.