USD/CAD has fallen in eight straight days, hitting 1.2525 and trading to a fresh seven-week low. Today's drop comes despite lower oil and commodity prices but underscores the strong backdrop for the Canadian dollar.

This week, I spoke with BNNBloomberg about why the Canadian dollar has plenty of room to run and on the one big risk to watch out for.

Last week, I also detailed five reasons for the loonie to run.