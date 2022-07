Visa beats on top and bottom line: Shares are trading up 2.08%

Revenues $7.3 billion vs. estimate $7.06 billion

Earnings-per-share $1.98 vs. expected $1.74

Texas Instruments: Shares are trading up 4.09%

earnings-per-share $2.45 vs. expected $2.12

revenues $5.21 billion vs. $4.61 billion estimate

Chipotle: Shares are trading up 6.97%

revenues $2.21 billion vs. $2.24 billion estimate

earnings-per-share $9.30 adjusted vs. vs. $9.04 estimate