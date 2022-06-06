Paul Brand Reports

"Tory rebels expect Sir Graham Brady to make a statement this morning announcing that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson.

Only Brady knows the exact details, but this is as certain as anyone has sounded that a vote is on."

In the event this does happen, it still appears incredibly unlikely that Boris Johnson would lose a vote. - And even if he did, I don't see it as particularly negative for  GBP 

Brand notes that Sir Graham Brady will make a short statement to the cameras. A secret ballot of Tory MPs would then follow within days.



*Worth noting that MPs can also withdraw their letters