The Wall Street Journal is reporting that China's Xi is planning on meeting with Pres. Biden in the 1st foreign trip in nearly 3 years.
The China leader is making plans to visit Southeast Asia and meet face-to-face with Pres. Biden in November. This would be the 1st international trip in nearly 3 years and his 1st face-to-face meeting with Biden since he took office.
The leader is expected to travel to Bangkok to attend the Asia – Pacific economic cooperation summit. While there a sideline meeting is being negotiated.
The meeting comes on the back of increased tensions between the US and China as result of House Speaker Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan. In response to her visit, China conducted live-fire exercises around the island nation.
