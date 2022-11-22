And we all thought these tyrants had their hands full murdering protesting kids? Apparently not reports the Journal.

WSJ is gated:

Iranian officials said Tuesday that the country has started producing near-weapons-grade enriched uranium at a second nuclear facility



Iran has already produced enough 60%-enriched uranium at its main Natanz nuclear facility to provide fuel for at least one nuclear weapon. Tuesday’s claim, reported by Iranian state media and confirmed by the International Atomic Energy Agency, means Iran will now also produce highly enriched uranium at its heavily fortified, underground Fordow nuclear site.

Throughout this year we've had talk of Iran returning to more fully to global oil markets. That speculation has died right down.