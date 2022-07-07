Washinton Post had this minutes ago:
- Twitter on Thursday said it laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team, as the company deals with increasing business pressures and a potential takeover from Elon Musk.
- The layoffs come after the company in May announced that it would be pausing hiring and looking to cut costs. As a result of the revised business needs, the company is restructuring and reducing its talent acquisition team. The layoffs are expected to affect less than 100 people and are limited to the talent acquisition team, the company said.