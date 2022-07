The FX market hasn't been moving on UK political news this week but it could start to as the two finalists begin to outline policy differences.

Yesterday's result was:

Sunak 118

Mordaunt 92

Truss 86

Badenoch 59

But the betting is that Truss picks up enough votes from Badenoch to pass Mordaunt and put her into the party members vote, which will take about 7 weeks.

From a Guardian reporter:

The results should be out at the top of the hour or earlier.