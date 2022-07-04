The talks to revive the nuclear deal with Iran have been ongoing since April 2021.

the JCPOA with the world powers was agreed in July 2015

former US President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the agreement in May 2018

Talks to restart the agreement will recommence according to weekend comments from Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani:

time and venue of next negotiations are being finalized in the exchanges" between Iran and the European Union (EU).

(The EU is acting as a proxy for the US in the talks).