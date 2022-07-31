Iran's deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and head of the country's negotiations to reboot the nuclear deal (JCPOA).

"We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations which were aimed at fixing the damaging complicated situation caused by the U.S. unilateral & unlawful withdrawal.

We work closely with our JCPOA partners, in particular the Coordinator, to give another chance to the U.S. to demonstrate good faith & act responsibly. As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same."

This sage has been going on and on, for months. Treat these tweets with care, they are, after all, just tweets. There is no indication of solid progress being reported at all. Still, as long as the two sides talk there is hope.

The point for oil traders is that a return of Iran to the nuclear deal (the prior US Trump administration walked away from it) would pave the way for the, eventual, return or more Iranian crude oil to the global market. Which would be welcome. But lets not confuse welcome with likely or imminent.