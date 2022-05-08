Report out of Shanghai indicate a tightening of its already strict  COVID-19  lockdown protocols.

Via Reuters:

  • Curbs will likely vary across the city's 16 districts as some have already hit the target, but the people said movement curbs will generally remain until the end of May due to fears of a rebound
  • Multiple residents said they were being required to move to such facilities, despite testing negative, after cases were found in their buildings
  • Other residents said they were told on Saturday by their housing compounds they would no longer be able to leave their front doors or estates, or receive deliveries for a week

Lockdowns are weighing on China's domestic economy:

And global supply chains also.