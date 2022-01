Prior was +515K

Gasoline +1297K vs +2548K exp

Distillates -2798K vs -1260K exp

Refinery utilization -0.4% vs -0.4% exp

API data from late yesterday:

Crude -872K

Gasoline +2400K

Distillates -2200K

The four-week rise in US gasoline inventories is the largest since the start of the pandemic but the oil market doesn't care. A report today from Energy Intel suggested that OPEC+ thinks the recent rise in crude is geopolitical and I have a hard time arguing against that.