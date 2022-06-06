Betting markets are putting long odds on the ouster of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Betting on him to remain PM is at 1/10 with the odds of him losing the vote at 7/1.

A Reuters tally puts the number of MPs publicly supporting the PM at 164, with 180 needed. However, the vote is secret so a public endorsement might not be worth much.

In any case, all will be revealed at the top of the hour. Most notable for me is that Johnson promised MPs a tax cut in a meeting today. That's a promise that will need to be kept and one that could add inflationary pressures on GBP.