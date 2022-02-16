Russia military exercises are in peak phase until the end of February

Likely to see launch of ballistic missiles from Belarus as part of its drills over the next few months

The official goes on to say that Russia could attack Ukraine "with essentially no, or little-to-no, warning", adding that Russia has the ability to maintain current forces in place for several more months if Putin so wishes.

The narrative fits with what the West has been saying throughout the day in what has been a he says, she says kind of thing so far.