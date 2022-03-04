White House economic advisor Rouse says:
- looking at options
Options
Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues.
Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues.
Read this Term we can take if we were to cut US consumption of Russian energy
- essential that we maintain steady supply of global energy
- considering a range of options on Russian oil imports
- Looking at options to cut US consumption of Russian energy
- Regarding Russian energy imports, says it is mindful of not taking steps that would raise energy prices for American public
- Is not advocating for regime change in Russia
- Whether to join NATO is up to Finland and NATO alliance
Secretary of State Blinken meanwhile says:
- Russia has never been so isolated, we have never been more united
- EU/NATO fully aligned on goals
- Will continue to raise costs for Putin
- Will never seek conflict with Russian
- No fly zone have responsibility to ensure war does not sill over
- only way to implement no fly zone is to send NATO into Ukranian airspace to shoot down Russian planes
- Nothing is off the table, We are evaluating the sanctions every day
- Immediate impact of reducing global supply of energy would be to raise prices at the pump for Americans and pad Russian profits with rising prices
Putin from Tass:
- Signs law on criminal responsibility for fake information about actions of Russian Army
- Signs decress on seizing assets of foreigners encroaching on the rights of Russians
- Confirms criminal responsibility for calls for sanctions against Russia
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW