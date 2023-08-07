A few more economic releases expected in the new trading day in Asian.

At 7:01pm ET, the UK's BRC Retail Sales Monitor is forecast to come in at a year-on-year (y/y) increase of 3.0%, down from the previous 4.2%.

At 7:30pm ET, Japan's Average Cash Earnings for June are projected to report a 3.0% y/y increase, a slight rise from the previous 2.9%.

Simultaneously at 7:30pm ET, Japan's Household Spending for June is expected to show a y/y decrease of 4.1%, compared to the prior decrease of 4.0%. The MoM is expected to come in at 0.3% vs -1.1% last month

At 7:50pm ET, Bank Lending in Japan is forecasted to post a 3.0% y/y increase, slightly below the preceding 3.2%.

Also at 7:50pm ET, Japan's Current Account NSA is expected at 1395.0B vs 1862.0B last month. The SA is projected to come in at 2.24T, notably higher than the prior 1.70T.

At 8:30pm ET, Australia's Westpac Consumer Sentiment for August is set to be released, with the last figure at 2.7%.

At 9:30pm ET, the National Australia Bank (NAB) Business Confidence for Australia (July) is also due for release, with the previous reading being 0.