Next week is a hodgepodge of economic releases and events. Central bank members from around the globe will be speaking. In the US, existing home sales, Philly Fed manufacturing index, flash PMI data will be released:

Monday, April 18. The Easter Monday holiday will close most of Europe including Switzerland, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Canada

China GDP, 10 PM ET. Estimate 4.2% versus 4.0% Q/Y

China retail sales YoY. 10 PM ET. Estimate -3% versus +6.7%

RBNZ Gov. Orr speaks at 4 PM ET/0500 GMT. The RBNZ raise rates by 50 basis points at their meeting last week

Feds Bullard (hawk and voting member) speaks also at 4 PM ET

Tuesday, April 19:

Australia's monetary policy meeting minutes. 9:30 PM ET

US housing starts, 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 1.74 million versus 1.77 million last month

SNB's Chairman Jordan speaks at 12:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 20

Canada CPI. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.9%.

US existing home sales. 10 AM ET. Estimate 5.78 million versus 6.02 million last month

US beige book. 2 PM ET

Thursday, April 21

New Zealand CPI quarter on quarter. 6:45 PM ET. Estimate 2.0% versus 1.4% last quarter

EU final CPI YoY. 5 AM ET. Estimate 7.5%. Core CPI 3.0%

US Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 20.6 versus 27.4 last month

US unemployment claims. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 190K versus 185K last week

BOE Gov. Bailey speaks at 12:30 PM ET

ECB Pres. Lagarde speaks at 1 PM ET

Fed's Powell speaks at 1 PM ET

Friday, April 22

Australia flash manufacturing and services PMI. 7 PM ET

Japan flash manufacturing PMI. 8:30 PM ET

UK retail sales. 2 AM ET. Estimate -0.3% versus -0.3% last month

Germany flash manufacturing PMI. 3:30 AM ET. Estimate 54.6 versus 56.9 last month

EU flash manufacturing PMI. 4 AM ET. Estimate 54.9 versus 56.5. Services PMI 55.0 versus 55.6 last month

UK flash manufacturing PMI. 4:30 AM ET. Estimate 54.3 versus 55.2

Canada retail sales 8:30 AM ET. Estimate -0.5% versus 3.2% last month. Core retail sales 0.2% versus 2.5% last month

US flash manufacturing PMI. 9:45 AM ET estimate 58.1 versus 58.8 last month. Services PMI flash estimate 58.0 versus 58.0 last month