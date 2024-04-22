Happy Monday.

Today's North American calendar is a bit of a dud but there is a focus on equities after a six-day slide in the S&P 500. Shares of Tesla aren't helping with a 3% pre-market drop but it's a huge week of earnings so that will be the guide.

As for economic data, we get PCE and GDP later in the week but it's a slow start. There is nothing market moving on the US data or Fedspeak calendar today.

For Canada, we get March PPI (shown above) and the new housing price index at the bottom of the hour.

At 10 am, we get eurozone consumer confidence for April.