US 10 year yields daily

I've written plenty on bonds today and here's where we stand:

1) Lots of talk about Japan

The blowup started with intervention so that's where it likely lies. It started in the belly of the curve and that's the duration that reserve managers like to hold. Others though argue that the MOF would have plenty of bills and short-dated USD to sell before they'd need to sell bonds. Still, people could be front running it or (most likely) it could be Japanese investors selling Treasuries on FX risk. That's what I think is happening because running that trade with the FX unhedged has been such a winner but it's a good time to be open minded.

With that, the thinking is that the BOJ raising rates and/or ending yield-curve control could be the next step. There was no hint of that today but that's not the kind of thing you drop hints about before doing. Watch next month's Japanese inflation data.

2) The fiscal side

UK gilts led the selling today on more spending and fewer taxes. That could be reverberating.

3) Plain-old 'sell everything' on uncertainty

There's so much going on today. No one knows what will happen with inflation and central banks are no longer a bond bull's friend.

4) A squeeze?

Leveraged bond longs could be getting blown out here or some kind of fund could be blowing up. That's a scary thought.

But here's another theory

It comes back to the dot plot. There's no one on the FOMC pushing for rates above 5% next year and the Fed will surely pause there. But what if inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term is persistent?

In that case the Fed might not want to hike rates further but what other options Options Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues. Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues. Read this Term do they have? One would be further quantitative tightening. The Fed has insisted they're on auto pilot but there are some influential people outside the Fed arguing they should be using QT.

It's just a theory but the odds of more QT are rising.

Importantly, bond yields are coming in a bit here now that Europe has gone home and that could turn risk .Watch the TIPS auction today.